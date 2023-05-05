Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.