Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JMM stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

