Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.41 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

