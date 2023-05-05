Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

