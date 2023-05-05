Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

