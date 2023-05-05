NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

