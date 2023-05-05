OBIC Co.,Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will earn $5.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OBIIF opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.42. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $162.31.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

