Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.71.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $119.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.