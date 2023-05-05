Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

