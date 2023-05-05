Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

