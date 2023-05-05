Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 4.7 %

APO stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,756 shares of company stock valued at $56,825,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

