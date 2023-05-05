Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $207,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.