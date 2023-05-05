Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Toro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Price Performance

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

TTC stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

