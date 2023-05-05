Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 75,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $389.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.75 and its 200 day moving average is $349.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $401.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

