Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,167 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $290.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.