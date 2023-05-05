Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $19,114,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,751,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,619,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,230,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

