Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) versus Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Killam Apartment REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital -$84.86 million -4.41 -$258.45 million ($3.06) -3.12 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and Killam Apartment REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.01%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 4.15% 0.46% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS consist of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

