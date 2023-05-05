OSB Group’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSB. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.47) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.00) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 800 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 777 ($9.71).

LON:OSB opened at GBX 484 ($6.05) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 599 ($7.48). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 490.40. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 537.78 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($337,994.90). Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

