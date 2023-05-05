Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Otter Tail Trading Up 0.5 %
Otter Tail stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
