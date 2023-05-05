Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

