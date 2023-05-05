Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHY stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.5441 dividend. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

