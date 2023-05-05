Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.