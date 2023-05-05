Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

