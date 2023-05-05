Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,268 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

