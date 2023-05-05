Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,402 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

