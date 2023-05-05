Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Palomar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

