Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Palomar Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PLMR opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar
In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palomar (PLMR)
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
- 3 Auto Industry Stocks with Above-Market Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.