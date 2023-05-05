Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $37,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $322.29 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

