Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.21.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $183.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.89. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $54,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 201,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

