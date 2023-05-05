Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 6.9 %

MD stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.