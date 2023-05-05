Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 6.9 %
MD stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.