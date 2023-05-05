Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $299.71 and last traded at $293.21, with a volume of 201441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.33.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 140,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,952,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,886.75 and a beta of 0.54.
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
