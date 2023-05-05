Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives $739.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $739.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.18) to GBX 820 ($10.24) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.31) to GBX 655 ($8.18) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.50) to GBX 720 ($9.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $7.65 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

