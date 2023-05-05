PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of RCS opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
