Piper Sandler Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $11.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Chegg has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $3,735,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $11,832,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

