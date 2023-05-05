Piper Sandler Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $33.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Trupanion Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $35.95 on Friday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,607. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 19.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $353,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

