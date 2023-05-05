PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $61.51 and last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 23213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.
The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.
PJT Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.
In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.78.
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
