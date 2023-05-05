Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $95.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s current price.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

