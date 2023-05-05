Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $84.72 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

