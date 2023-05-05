Post (NYSE:POST) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Post from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. Post has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Post by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Post by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.