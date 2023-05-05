Post (NYSE:POST) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Post from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.
Post Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. Post has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $98.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Post by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Post by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
