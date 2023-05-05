PotCoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 69.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $513,549.18 and $914.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00302388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,252,324 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

