Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 43034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.47%.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Powell Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $569.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 484,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 308,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.