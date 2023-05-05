Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.00. Premier shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 212,733 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Premier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Premier by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Articles

