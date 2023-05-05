Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 109,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 30,218 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $40.01.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 99,883 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

