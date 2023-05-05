Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $197.00. Approximately 1,498,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,506,796 shares.The stock last traded at $124.75 and had previously closed at $128.31.
PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
Progressive Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.