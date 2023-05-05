Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $197.00. Approximately 1,498,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,506,796 shares.The stock last traded at $124.75 and had previously closed at $128.31.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 184.5% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 220,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

