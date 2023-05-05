Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

