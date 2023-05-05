Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $52.51

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $57.00. Prothena shares last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 366,069 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Prothena Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $267,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,200. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 986,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

