PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $125.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.91. PTC has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,744 shares of company stock worth $65,686,260. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.