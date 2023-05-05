Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

