Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 328,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

See Also

