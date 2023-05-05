Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

INCY opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

