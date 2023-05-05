Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Issued By William Blair

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trex Trading Down 3.6 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.