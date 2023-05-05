Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Increased by Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

WPM stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

